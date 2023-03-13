Oscars: Watch David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, & Son Lux Perform “This Is A Life”

David Byrne and Son Lux performed their Everything Everywhere All At Once song “This Is A Life” at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night. They were joined by Stephanie Hsu, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the film. (Hsu took over vocals for Mitski, who is featured on the version of the track that’s up for Best Original Song.) Byrne was rocking the movie’s signature “hot dog fingers.”