Oscars 2023: RRR's Naatu Naatu wins best original song
Published
The song Naatu Naatu from the Telugu-language movie is the first Indian film song to win an Oscar.Full Article
Published
The song Naatu Naatu from the Telugu-language movie is the first Indian film song to win an Oscar.Full Article
Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan was seen losing her cool while she was congratulating the team of RRR for the win of the song Naatu..
India is celebrating its double victory at the 95th Oscar Awards 2023 after 'Naatu Naatu' won the best original song and 'The..