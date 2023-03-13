Drake Announces Arena Tour With 21 Savage

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Drake has done a bunch of one-off sets and surprise performances, but he hasn’t mounted a full-on tour since 2018, when he and the Migos went off on their Aubrey And The Three Migos tour. Today, Drake has announced a return to to the road. Drake’s next tour is called It’s All A Blur. Drake is not heading out with Damon Albarn or Graham Coxon. Instead, he’ll share the stage with his frequent collaborator 21 Savage. Drake and Savage came out with the collaborative album Her Loss last year, so they’ll presumably share the stage for a good portion of the night.