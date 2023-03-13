Japan’s Kenzaburo Oe, Awarded Nobel For Poetic Fiction, Dies
Nobel literature laureate Kenzaburo Oe, who was also an outspoken anti-nuclear and peace activist, has died at age 88.Full Article
Nobel literature laureate Kenzaburo Oe, whose darkly poetic novels were built from his childhood memories during Japan’s postwar..
Oe's works, including The Catch and A Personal Matter, were built from his childhood memories during Japan's postwar occupation and..