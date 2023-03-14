Lana Del Rey – “The Grants”

Next week, Lana Del Rey is releasing a new album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. So far, she’s shared the title track and “A&W” — the latter topped our best songs of the week list. Today, she’s back with another single, the album’s opening track “The Grants,” the title reference to LDR’s real family name. The song was co-written with Mike Hermosa, and it features backing vocals from Melodye Perry, Pattie Howard, and Shikena Jones.