Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Announces Retirement, Calls Out ‘False Narratives’
Published
The sought-after stylist is known for his work with numerous celebrities, such as his longtime collaborator Zendaya.Full Article
Published
The sought-after stylist is known for his work with numerous celebrities, such as his longtime collaborator Zendaya.Full Article
Law Roach is shutting down all the gossip. The celebrity stylist, who announced his retirement on March 14, addressed the..
Law Roach, known for styling celebrities like Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid on the biggest red carpets, shocked the..