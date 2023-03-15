The Lemon Twigs – “In My Head”

In May, retro-pop brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario (aka the Lemon Twigs) will release a new album, Everything Harmony via their new label home, Captured Tracks. They’ve already shared January’s “Corner Of My Eye” as well as “Any Time Of Day.” Today, the Lemon Twigs are releasing another song from the album. This one’s called “In My Head,” and it’s a cheery, Beach Boys-meets-Beatles-meets-Real Estate jangle-pop ballad with some aching lyrical undertones. “In My Head” also has a really cute, cinematic music video that places the D’Addario brothers performing on sand dunes and by the ocean.