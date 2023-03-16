Janhvi's South debut and potential collabs

It has been announced that Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor will be starring alongside Jr NTR in his 30th project, which is directed by Koratala Siva. The movie poster has already been launched and the film is expected to hit theatres in mid-2024. The production team has also confirmed the involvement of Anirudh Ravichander, Sreekar Prasad (a renowned VFX guru), Sabu Cyril (a National Award-winning art director), and Rathnavel (a talented DOP). The project kicked off with a pooja ceremony on February 23 and reportedly, filming began in February 2023. As we anticipate seeing more of the actress from the film, we hope she'll expand her work in the South and collaborate with a variety of big names. We'd love to see Janhvi 'kicking it' with some of South India's top actors, creating a new era of cross-regional collaborations that break the barriers of language and culture. On a related note, we've compiled a list of South superstars we would like to see Janhvi collaborating with in the future.