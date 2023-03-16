Jim Gordon, Eric Clapton Drummer Who Murdered His Mother, Dead At 77

Jim Gordon, a drummer who was part of Eric Clapton’s band Derek And The Dominos and who played on hundreds of important records, was convicted of stabbing his mother to death in 1983, and he spent the rest of his life in prison. Variety reports that Gordon died on Monday of natural causes at Vacaville’s California Medical Facility. He was 77.

