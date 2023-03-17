Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi meet Amit Shah in New Delhi after `RRR` Oscar win
On Friday, one of the main leads of the magnum opus RRR, Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New DelhiFull Article
Ram Charan greeted the Home Minister with a bouquet of flowers and a traditional silk stole.