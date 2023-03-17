Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi meet Amit Shah in New Delhi after `RRR` Oscar win

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi meet Amit Shah in New Delhi after `RRR` Oscar win

Mid-Day

Published

On Friday, one of the main leads of the magnum opus RRR, Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi

Full Article