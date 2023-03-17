Marianne Williamson Delivers Lengthy Diatribe About Nothing When Questioned Over Report on Abusing Employees
Published
Marianne Williamson, former 2020 presidential candidate and everybody’s favorite spiritual leader gave a long winded non-answer when questioned about allegations of abuse from former staff. Politico reported Thursday that some in Williamson’s inner circle that her “public persona is at odds with her private behavior.” Allegations of verbal and emotional abuse have been made, according […]Full Article