Kapil Sharma is content with the kind of reactions he's been getting for his new film Zwigato. He takes solace in the fact that this story of a common man has connected with the audience. He considers himself lucky to have worked with Nandita Das on a tale of pathos and catharsis that is close to his own struggles. The ace comedian also talks about his children, family and continuing with The Kapil Sharma Show for as long as possible.