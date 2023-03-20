The Weeknd Settles Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Call Out My Name'
Published
The Weeknd has reached a settlement in the lawsuit filed by the production duo of Suniel Fox and Henry Strange over his 2018 hit “Call Out My Name."Full Article
Published
The Weeknd has reached a settlement in the lawsuit filed by the production duo of Suniel Fox and Henry Strange over his 2018 hit “Call Out My Name."Full Article
The Weeknd has reportedly reached a settlement in his copyright case involving his 2018 track 'Call Out My Name'.