Florence Pugh gives a sweet kiss to her grandmother, Pat Mackin, at the premiere of her new movie, A Good Person. The granddaughter and grandma duo met up with Florence‘s co-stars Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon, Nichelle Hines, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, and Brian Rojas, as well as director Zach Braff at the premiere held at Metrograph in [...]