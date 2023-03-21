The Persian New Year marks the beginning of spring
Published
Nowruz, commonly known as the Persian New Year, symbolizes revival and renewal for its more than 300 million celebrants in modern-day Iran and beyond.Full Article
Published
Nowruz, commonly known as the Persian New Year, symbolizes revival and renewal for its more than 300 million celebrants in modern-day Iran and beyond.Full Article
Nowruz is a pre-Islamic holiday that has been celebrated for over 3,000 years, and is deeply rooted in the traditions and culture..
The West Must Improve Its Understanding of the Regime
March 21, the first day of spring, also marks Nowruz, or the..