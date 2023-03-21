Ed Sheeran Addresses His Eating Disorder, Quitting Hard Alcohol But Choosing Not to Be Fully Sober, the Death of His Friend (& the Rumor About Them), the Amount of Times He's Had COVID & More in 'Rolling Stone'
Ed Sheeran is giving a brand new interview and revealing a ton of personal information in the pages of Rolling Stone. The 32-year-old singer spoke about a variety of topics [trigger warning] including suicidal thoughts, the eating disorder he has, the sudden death of one of his best friends, giving up hard liquor, and so