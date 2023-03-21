Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Headlined By Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, RHCP, & More

Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Headlined By Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, RHCP, & More

stereogum

Published

Lollapalooza has revealed its 2023 lineup. The headliners for the formidable Chicago festival this year will be Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, the 1975, and Tomorrow x Together.

Full Article