Watch Hayley Williams Cover Deana Carter’s “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” At LGBTQ+ Benefit In Nashville

Recently, Tennessee passed a series of bills targeting the state’s LGBT population, restricting things like drag shows and transgender treatment and surgery for minors. Last night, many of the members of Tennessee’s music community responded by coming together for Love Rising, a fundraiser for LGBTQIA+ organizations. The show went down last night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and it featured artists like Maren Morris, Julien Baker, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, and Allison Russell.