FLO – “Fly Girl” (Feat. Missy Elliott)

The London trio FLO have been on the rise for the last few years, making music that’s a throwback to the R&B girl groups that were ever-present at the turn of the millennium. Today, they’re back with a new single, “Fly Girl,” which sees them teaming up with Missy Elliott, who contributes a verse to the track, which takes inspiration from her 2002 classic “Work It”: “If you a fly girl/ Get your nails done/ Get a pedicure/ Get your hair did.”