Nick Cave Announces 2023 Tour Backed By Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood

Nick Cave is going on tour, and he’s bringing along a member of Radiohead. This fall, Cave will play “solo” shows across North America. Joining him onstage will be Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, who toured as part of Cave and Warren Ellis’ ensemble late last year. (Supposedly at one show Cave identified Greenwood as “formerly” of Radiohead, which would go against what Philip Selway recently told us about the band’s current status.) So this is not technically Cave solo as in all by himself, but it seems these gigs will be intimate and very much not Bad Seeds shows. Register for presale access here, and check out the dates below.