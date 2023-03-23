The BBC is scrapping its latest Top Gear series after completing an investigation into the accident that injured presenter Andrew Flintoff.Full Article
BBC scraps latest Top Gear after Flintoff crash investigation
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BBC will not resume Top Gear filming following investigation into Freddie Flintoff horror crash
Daily Record
BBC Studios has apologised to Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff following its investigation into his filming accident in..