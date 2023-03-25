Taylor Swift Would Probably Like To Be Excluded From Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Trial Narrative

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently undergoing a civil trial in Utah around a 2016 ski accident in which a retired optometrist named Terry Sanderson has accused the Goop founder of crashing into him on the slopes, resulting in “several broken ribs and a brain injury.” Paltrow has countersued for a symbolic $1 (plus attorney fees), maintaining that it was Sanderson who ran into her. So you might be asking, what’s Taylor Swift got to do with any of this?