Premature Evaluation: boygenius the record

They didn’t have to come back. The boygenius EP was a moment in time, and it was special. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus got together to make music when all three of them were poised to conquer the world. Everything about their self-titled 2018 release was cool, from the way the cover art riffed on the first Crosby, Stills & Nash record to the way the band name weaponized the terminology that has always reserved young-genius status for one particular gender. The songs were immaculate — six bangers, no skips. After the EP came out, boygenius went on a single tour together — three solo sets, followed by an encore where they’d all play together and bust out unanticipated covers. And then it was over. You can’t recreate a moment like that. Sometimes, you should just let it be.