The iHeartRadio Music Awards are going down tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and the nominees include familiar favorites such as Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, and Latto, among others. Also on the docket is Phoebe Bridgers, who was on hand to present Swift with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award.