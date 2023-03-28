Josh Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle With Brody Dalle

For years, former spouses Josh Homme (leader of Queens Of The Stone Age) and Brody Dalle (leader of the Distillers) have been locked in an ugly battle over custody of their children. In 2021, courts denied Dalle’s attempt to issue a restraining order against Homme on behalf of their young sons, Orrin and Wolf. She soon pled not guilty to a contempt of court charge but was convicted of the charge and sentenced to community service. Meanwhile the couple’s teenage daughter Camille took out her own restraining order against Homme, claiming that he physically and emotionally abuses the family and threatens Dalle and her boyfriend, the haberdasher Gunner Foxx. A year and a half later, the situation is bubbling back into the public eye.