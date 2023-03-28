Jay-Z Turned Down Ed Sheeran On A “Shape Of You” Feature

Jay-Z is no stranger to popping up as a featured guest on huge pop songs — just last week in our The Number Ones column, we covered his awkward verse on Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” Well, it turns out he could have been on a different #1 song. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Ed Sheeran revealed that Jay-Z turned down the opportunity to have a guest verse on “Shape Of You,” a song that would eventually top the charts in 34 countries.