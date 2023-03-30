Procol Harum Lyricist Keith Reid Dead At 76, Wrote Iconic “A Whiter Shade Of Pale”

Keith Reid, the primary lyricist for Procol Harum, including 1967’s “A Whiter Shade Of Pale,” has died. Reid passed on March 23, and Procol Harum confirmed the news via Facebook with a tribute. “We are sad to hear of the death of Keith Reid,” they wrote. “An unparalleled lyricist Keith wrote the words to virtually all Procol Harum songs, as well as co-writing the John Farnham hit ‘You’re The Voice.’ His lyrics were one of a kind and helped to shape the music created by the band. His imaginative, surreal and multi-layered words were a joy to Procol fans and their complexity by design was a powerful addition the Procol Harum catalogue. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.” Reid was 76.