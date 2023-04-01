Feist Talks Dropping Off Arcade Fire Tour: “I Was Out Of Body”

Feist has opened up about leaving the European leg of Arcade Fire’s tour last fall. In her first statement since posting a message to Instagram, Feist, who has a new album, Multitudes, dropping April 14, spoke to the Irish Times about the controversy surrounding Arcade Fire and Win Butler, who was accused of sexual misconduct last summer in a detailed Pitchfork report. “I was having an out-of-body experience,” says Feist, “Not to mention, I had brought all of these new songs. I thought, ‘Okay, maybe I’ll go do this tour and workshop how to play these songs in a bigger context.'”