Watch Lil Yachty Make SNL Debut Alongside A Standout Diana Gordon

Lil Yachty made his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut this weekend in support of his divisive new album Let’s Start Here. He performed two tracks from it, “the BLACK seminole.” and “drive ME crazy!,” and for both he brought along Diana Gordon, who contributes vocals to the studio versions of both songs and put in some impressive work as a featured guest during the SNL performance. Watch videos of both below.

