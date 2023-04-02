Gentle Giant’s Ray Shulman has died at 73. His brother and bandmate Derek shared the news in a Facebook post, writing: “I was with him until the end as he bravely battled a long illness. At least I know he is now at peace.”Full Article
Gentle Giant’s Ray Shulman Dead At 73
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ray Shulman, of Simon Dupree and The Big Sound and Gentle Giant, dies aged 73
Musical virtuoso, who enjoyed a lengthy career in the business, passes away after battling a long illness
Wales Online