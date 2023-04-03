Ayodhya's Rishi Singh Wins 'Indian Idol 13', Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh Prize Money And Car

Ayodhya's Rishi Singh Wins 'Indian Idol 13', Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh Prize Money And Car

Zee News

Published

Ayodhya's Rishi Singh has been named as the winner of Indian Idol season 13. He took home a cheque of Rs 25 Lakhs and a car.

Full Article