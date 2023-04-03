Ayodhya's Rishi Singh Wins 'Indian Idol 13', Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh Prize Money And Car
Published
Ayodhya's Rishi Singh has been named as the winner of Indian Idol season 13. He took home a cheque of Rs 25 Lakhs and a car.Full Article
Published
Ayodhya's Rishi Singh has been named as the winner of Indian Idol season 13. He took home a cheque of Rs 25 Lakhs and a car.Full Article
Ayodhya's Rishi Singh was named the winner of 'Indian Idol 13' late on Sunday night.A favourite right from the start, Rishi takes..