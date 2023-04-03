Leonardo DiCaprio Testifies In Conspiracy Trial Of Fugees’ Pras Michel

Fugees member Prakazrel “Pras” Michel is a defendant in a federal conspiracy trial that got underway in Washington, DC last week. In 2019, the Department Of Justice indicted Michel on multiple felony charges that allege he conspired to make illegal campaign contributions using foreign money, acting with Malaysian businessman and at-large fugitive Jho Low to donate millions of dollars to Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign through falsified Federal Election Commission reports.