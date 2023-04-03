Usher Pranked His Dreamville Audience For April Fools’ Day

Usher headlined J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh on Saturday night, aka April 1, and he played an April Fools’ Day prank on his audience during his set. Taking the mic, he teased: “I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, ladies and gentlemen. You guys wanna know what that surprise is?” And after a pause: “Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé!” Usher waited and pretended to check in with someone at the side of the stage, then came back to the microphone and said: “April Fools.” See below: