The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s post-credits sequence teases a sequel
Polygon0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jack Black Wants Pedro Pascal As Wario In ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Sequel
Upworthy
Jack Black has some ideas for The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel and he is suggesting Pedro Pascal get cast as Wario. Black voices..
-
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Review: Amiable, colorful, kid-friendly adventure
Mid-Day
-
The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Nihilistic Lumalee Could Lead To Bigger Adventures
Upworthy
-
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: [SPOILERS] Absence Is A Bummer But They're Perfect For A Sequel
Upworthy
-
The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s credits scene sets up a sequel
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
How ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Post-Credits Scene Hints at a Sequel
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” in theaters now. While the creators of “The..
Upworthy
If The Super Mario Bros Movie Spawns A Sequel, There's Only One Game It Should Look To For Inspiration
Learn More If The Super Mario Bros Movie Spawns A Sequel, There's Only One Game It Should Look To For Inspiration Despite Chris..
Upworthy