Chloe Bailey Defends Chris Brown Collab: “Let The Music Speak For Itself”

Chlöe Bailey has spoken out in defense of her In Pieces single “How Does It Feel,” which came out in February and features Chris Brown. “I always just wanna let the music speak for itself,” Bailey said on V-103 Atlanta’s The Big Tigger Morning Show. “And to be honest, no matter what I do people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to.”