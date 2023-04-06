Mick Mars Sues Mötley Crüe

stereogum

Published

Last fall, Mötley Crüe announced that guitarist Mick Mars was retiring from touring due to his ongoing battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis, though they said in a statement that he would still be a member of the band. But now, as TMZ reports, Mick Mars — real name Robert Alan Deal — has filed a lawsuit against Mötley Crüe claiming that they kicked him out and that he’s being ripped off.

