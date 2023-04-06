Mick Mars Sues Mötley Crüe

Last fall, Mötley Crüe announced that guitarist Mick Mars was retiring from touring due to his ongoing battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis, though they said in a statement that he would still be a member of the band. But now, as TMZ reports, Mick Mars — real name Robert Alan Deal — has filed a lawsuit against Mötley Crüe claiming that they kicked him out and that he’s being ripped off.