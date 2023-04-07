Paul Cattermole, a member of the late-’90s British teenpop group S Club 7, has died suddenly and unexpectedly. The BBC reports that Cattermole died yesterday, just a few weeks after S Club 7 announced a reunion tour. No cause of death has been reported. Cattermole was 46.Full Article
S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole Dead At 46
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Full S Club 7 Paul Cattermole tribute after singer died aged 46
Nottingham Post
Paul Cattermole was found dead at this home in Dorset and tributes are now being paid to the S Club 7 singer.
Advertisement
More coverage
S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dead at 46
Rumble
S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole has passed away, the band announced in a statement. He was 46. "We are truly devastated by..