S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole Dead At 46

S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole Dead At 46

stereogum

Published

Paul Cattermole, a member of the late-’90s British teenpop group S Club 7, has died suddenly and unexpectedly. The BBC reports that Cattermole died yesterday, just a few weeks after S Club 7 announced a reunion tour. No cause of death has been reported. Cattermole was 46.

Full Article