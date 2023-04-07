KAYTRAMINÉ (Kaytranada & Aminé) – “4EVA” (Feat. Pharrell)

KAYTRAMINÉ is the new pairing of rapper Aminé and producer Kaytranada, though it’s not really that new of a pairing. The two artists have been circling each other since 2014, when Aminé turned Kaytranada’s 2013 single “At All” into the bootleg remix “Not At All.” This led to three Kaytra credits on Aminé’s 2015 mixtape Calling Brio. Now, after all these years, the duo has officially teamed up on a full-length album.