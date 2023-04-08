Timothée Chalamet Will Do His Own Singing In Bob Dylan Biopic A Complete Unknown

Back in 2020, Fox Searchlight announced a new Bob Dylan biopic with directed by James Mangold and starring Timothée Chalamet in the titular role. Now, Mangold has confirmed that the film will begin production in August and Chalamet will do his own singing. “It’s such an interesting true story about such an interesting moment in the American scene,” Mangold told Collider at a Star Wars press event in Europe.

