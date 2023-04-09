Jack Black Releases Music Video For Super Mario Bros. Movie Ballad “Peaches”

The Super Maro Bros. Movie is a box office juggernaut, and it contains a potential viral hit in “Peaches,” a song that Bowser, voiced by Jack Black, sings about Princess Peach. To celebrate the film’s opening weekend, Black released a music video directed by Cole Bennett where he’s dressed up in an IRL Bowser costume and plays the ballad on a piano in an all peach-colored room. Check it out below.

