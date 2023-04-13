Is walking good for you? Experts weigh in on all the exercise's benefits.
Published
Walking is an important form of exercise for many reasons, but its primary benefit is that it's good for the heart.
Published
Walking is an important form of exercise for many reasons, but its primary benefit is that it's good for the heart.
By Marie Dumoulin*
*Introduction*
Kazakhstan experienced a year of shocks and change in 2022. In early..
There’s a paradigm shift underway in our understanding of the past 4 million years of human evolution: ours is a story that..