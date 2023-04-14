Mom made Vishu as festive as possible: Malavika

Malavika Mohanan, a Mumbai resident of Keralite origin, has always been fascinated by the grand celebrations of the Vishu festival in Kerala, India. However, due to being raised outside a Malayali community, she never experienced it. Her mother would recreate the festival at home by putting up an elaborate Vishu kani and helping them dress up in traditional clothes. Malavika loves raiding her mother's jewelry closet to wear jhumkas on this special day. She encourages others away from home to celebrate Vishu by spending time with loved ones, dressing up, trying traditional recipes, visiting a temple, and modernising the festival with Vishu cocktails.