SZA Reunites With Doja Cat For “Kill Bill” Remix

SZA has shared a new remix of “Kill Bill” featuring Doja Cat. The remix comes about two years after the duo’s Grammy-winning hit “Kiss Me More,” which appeared on Dojo’s Planet Her. The two performers teased their version of “Kill Bill” (which first appeared on last year’s SOS) on Twitter earlier tonight, with Doja Cat tweeting, “@sza, sis… I did something bad.” SZA then tweets back, “Jesus.. what is it.”