Diplo, Dove Cameron, & Sturgill Simpson Share “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” Video Starring Sean Penn

At the end of the month, Diplo will release Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant. Its first single “Wasted” featuring Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel arrived in late January. Now, Diplo is sharing another preview. He’s teamed up with Dove Cameron for a new song and cinematic video called “Use Me (Brutal Hearts).” The video also stars Sturgill Simpson (as “Johnny Blue Skies”) and Sean Penn. Cameron started teasing the collab earlier on Thursday, posting a few stills and album art to Instagram with the caption, “use me (brutal hearts) drops this friday @diplo . did you know tortoises love flowers petals?” On Wednesday, Diplo (who plays a character called Thomas Wesley) teased, “You’re gonna wanna watch this video friday. Trust me. Use Me ft @dovecameron and johnny blue skies.”