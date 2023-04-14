Nicki Minaj Joins Ice Spice On “Princess Diana” Remix

Nicki Minaj isn’t beefing with everyone. A few months ago, the fast-rising Bronx rap star Ice Spice released her debut EP Like…?, which collected all the tracks that turned her into a viral sensation and added a few more. One of the new ones was “Princess Diana,” and the fact that Ice Spice was referring to herself as Princess Diana is just awesome. Today, Ice Spice has dropped a new version of that track, and it’s got a big boost from arguably the biggest star in all of New York rap.