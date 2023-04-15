Janet Jackson’s Together Again Tour Opener Had Several Live Debuts And Rarities

Janet Jackson hit the road last night for the first time in nearly four years. Kicking off her Together Again Tour at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, Jackson broke out a bunch of live debuts, including “Damita Jo,” “Enjoy,” “Girlfriend/Boyfriend” (originally done by Blackstreet), “Like You Don’t Love Me,” and “Do It 2 Me.” Split into five acts, the show also featured a DJ Premier remix of “Together Again,” a KAYTRANADA remix of “If,” and classics like “Rhythm Nation,” “All For You,” “Scream” (originally done with her brother Michael Jackson), “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” and more. As for rarities, Jackson performed “Because Of Love” for the first time since 1995 and “Diamonds” for the first time since 2011.

Watch some fan-shot footage of Jackson’s expansive 40-song set below.