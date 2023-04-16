Kim Kardashian's New Bikini Photo Sparks Photoshop Questions After Fans Notice Her Fingers Look Wrong, But They're Missing One Crucial Detail!
Published
Fans are wondering if Kim Kardashian edited a recent bikini pic that she shared after noticing that her hand looks a little strange. However, we looked closer and think they’re wrong. The 42-year-old mogul shared a sizzling mirror selfie wearing a nude-toned bikini on Saturday (April 15). After checking out the pic, fans pointed out [...]Full Article