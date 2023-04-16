E-40 Calls For Investigation After Security Ejected Him From Warriors-Kings Game

The Bay Area rapper E-40 was ejected from the Golden 1 Center by arena security guards on Saturday night during a NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. Video circulating from the night shows E-40 being removed from his courtside seats during the fourth quarter of the game. In a statement (shared by sports reporter Shams Charania), E-40 called for the Kings franchise to investigate the security team on account of racial bias.