'Rust' Movie Reboots After Alec Baldwin Shooting
Published
Filming on the Western movie “Rust” is scheduled to resume at a movie ranch in Montana in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.Full Article
Published
Filming on the Western movie “Rust” is scheduled to resume at a movie ranch in Montana in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.Full Article
Alec Baldwin Pleads, Not Guilty to Involuntary, Manslaughter Charges.
Associated Press reports that Baldwin has..