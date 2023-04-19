Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Weekend 2

Doubtful this will come as a shock, but Frank Ocean has pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella Weekend 2, which was scheduled to go down on Sunday. According to Variety, Blink-182 (who surprised everyone with a reunion show on Weekend 1) will fill in. In a statement, Ocean’s reps write: “Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella. After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, ARTIST is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”